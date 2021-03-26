In front of fans Huskers beat Minnesota in home opener 6-1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 1,647 fortunate fans were the first to see a Nebraska sporting event in more than a year and it did not take long for something to cheer. Jaxon Hallmark, who hit second in the order, hit a first-inning solo home run to give the Huskers a 1-0 lead. Nebraska went on to beat Minnesota 6-1.

Cade Povich was great again, in seven innings of work he struck out ten batters. Those seven innings are a career-high, his previous best was six and two thirds. Povich also has double-digit strikeouts in two of his last three starts. The Gophers only run came in the eighth inning against the UNL bullpen.

This was the opener of a four-game series, the two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon and Sunday’s game will also start at noon.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.