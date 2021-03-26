Former Grand Island teacher sentenced for child porn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A former Grand Island teacher was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for possessing child pornography.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brian Mohr, a former teacher at Northwest High School in Grand Island and Grand Island Central Catholic, was sentenced Friday. He was allowed to report to prison on May 26. Mohr pleaded guilty in November.

Prosecutors said Mohr received nude and sexually explicit photos of minors from a student. Police say the male student pretended to be a female student to get the photos from other teens, then blackmailed the victims for more photos.

Mohr received more than three dozen lewd images from the student.

