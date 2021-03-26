Advertisement

Finding more recycling drop off sites in Omaha

(WLUC)
By Roger Hamer
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drive by any recycling locations and you will see Omahans have shown they want to recycle.

The recycling site at Mulhall’s Nursery near 120th and West Maple is a high-volume location. But much of that is due to the need for a more centralized drop-off site.

Earlier attempts at a site in the Benson area didn’t work out so well and closed. The nearest location is either near the Creighton campus or at Mulhall’s.

Finding a more centralized location in the Benson area has been a priority of City Councilman Pete Festersen.

“There’s a lot of density around here and a lot of folks that want to recycle that want to have that opportunity to drop off things and we wanted to have a site that was accessible to the public of course and one that is easy to monitor and clean up as well and frankly a willing property owner to help post that,” said Festersen.

6 News learned that owner of Plant Rescue near 73rd and Maple has offered some space at his business for the city’s sixth recycling drop-off location.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County cracking down on COVID-19 vaccine ‘line-jumpers’
Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro
Millard North's Hunter Sallis announced Friday, March 26, 2021, that he has committed to play...
Millard North’s Hunter Sallis headed to Gonzaga
$1.5 billion Facebook data center planned in Sarpy County one of the largest in the world
Omaha police investigate a crash involving a shooting victim
Shooting victim found at scene of overnight crash in north Omaha

Latest News

Friday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Some rumbles of thunder tonight, more sun this weekend
Nebraska unemployment rate ticks down for February
Ruling denying adoption by same-sex Nebraska couple reversed
David’s Evening Forecast - Some rumbles of thunder tonight, more sun this weekend
Former Grand Island teacher sentenced for child porn