David’s Evening Forecast - Some rumbles of thunder tonight, more sun this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some patches of welcomed sunshine across the area this morning and midday helped to warm temperatures into the middle 50s. Clouds quickly rolled back in early this evening bringing a few light rain showers. However, more sun is expected through sunset as we see more breaks in the clouds. Most of the evening is likely to be dry in the metro! After 7pm, scattered storms are likely across far southern Nebraska and southern Iowa. A few stronger storms are possible near the Kansas and Missouri borders but will stay south of Omaha. Rain showers will push to the east overnight as a cold front slides through the area.

An isolated shower is possible early Saturday, but the morning and afternoon will be dry. Winds will kick up out of the northwest, so expect a breezy afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the middle 50s, but will be limited slightly by those northwest winds. A secondary cold front will arrive after 5pm, bringing another chance for some scattered thunderstorms. The highest chance for storms in the metro will likely come between 6 and 8pm. Storms will quickly exit the area by 10pm, with gusty winds continuing.

Lighter winds and sunshine finally take over on Sunday, with warmer weather! Highs on Sunday should climb to around 60 degrees. Windy weather returns on Monday, but we stay warm with highs in the lower 70s. A cold front will bring a setback for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures falling back into the 40s. After the brief cooldown, warmer, Spring-like weather quickly pushes back into our region for the second half of next week. Temperatures likely climb back into the 70s by the end of the week.

