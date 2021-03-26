Creighton searches for advantages against Gonzaga, the overall number one seed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Sunday nears Creighton has plenty of opportunities to research Gonzaga, the challenge though is finding areas where the Bluejays think they can take advantage. Gonzaga is a very complete team that is very strong offensively and defensively, among the best in the country in both categories. It’s not an easy task putting together a game plan for the overall number one seed.

“I hope our experience helps, the fact we’ve been there and the fact we’ve played them, two years ago, three of our starters for sure were part of that game, I don’t think we’ll be surprised by their pace,” said Greg McDermott.

It is the third matchup in four seasons between the two teams and the first on a neutral floor. All ten previous meetings have either been in Omaha or Spokane. This will also be only the fourth time all season the Bluejays will be an underdog. The other games were at Kansas and both against Villanova.

In fact, Kansas is the only common opponent between the two teams this season, Creighton lost at Allen Fieldhouse 73-72 in early December, Gonzaga beat the Jayhawks in late November in Fort Myers 102-90.

Sunday’s game starts at 1:10p and will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse, the same building both teams played their second-round games.

