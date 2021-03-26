Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Hunter Sallis

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a week that’s been in the making for years, as Hunter Sallis announces where he will play college basketball. That will happen tomorrow morning while he simultaneously celebrates his 18th birthday.

As a five-star guard and a top ten recruit, he has his choice of the top programs in the country. Hunter narrowed his list down to North Carolina, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon, and UCLA.

Hunter will make the announcement at 9 a.m. and you can see it live on wowt.com. Sallis comes into this off a Millard North state championship. A thrilling overtime game against Bellevue West, one that many consider to be one of the best games in state history. Hunter led all scorers with 25 points playing every second of the game.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.