American Rescue Plan sends $19 million to Omaha, Council Bluffs health centers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha health centers and another in Council Bluffs are on the receiving end of $19.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds, according to an announcement Thursday night from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

On the list for Nebraska’s $31.4 million aid are OneWorld, slated to receive more than $13.2 million; and Charles Drew Health Center, getting nearly $4.3 million, according to the HHS news release. In Council Bluffs, All Care Health Center is set to receive $1.6 million of the $48.1 million heading to Iowa, the release states.

“This investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations,” the release states.

The funds are for use by the community health centers to help support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

Other health centers in Nebraska were also awarded funds:

Bluestem Health in Lincoln is receiving nearly $4.8 million.

East Central District Health Department in Columbus was awarded just over $3.2 million.

Midtown Health Center in Norfolk is getting just over $2 million.

Heartland Health Center in Grand Island will receive nearly $1.6 million.

Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska was awarded more than $2.2 million.

Other health centers in western Iowa are also receiving aid:

Community Health Centers of Fort Dodge will get just over $2.6 million.

Greater Sioux Community Health Center in Sioux Center will receive more than $1.4 million.

Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City will get nearly $6.2 million.

United Community Health Center in Storm Lake is set to receive nearly $1.4 million.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the release. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”

President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, aimed at easing the economic impact of the virus on tens of millions of people, earlier this month.

