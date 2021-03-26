Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 15-year-old in Missouri

According to Charleston DPS, officers are investigating the abduction of 15 year old Ken’niyah...
According to Charleston DPS, officers are investigating the abduction of 15 year old Ken’niyah McCain.(Charleston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning for an abducted 15-year-old.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS), officers are investigating the abduction of 15-year-old Ken’niyah McCain, of Charleston.

McCain is described as weighing 185 pounds, 5-feet-0-inches tall and last seen wearing a shirt and blue pajama bottoms.

Police said she was taken at 7:30 a.m. from a bus stop on South Sixth Street and Commercial Street by two white males traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

The suspects were reportedly wearing dark colored clothing.

The suspect vehicle license and direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to immediately contact local police or the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro
$1.5 billion Facebook data center planned in Sarpy County one of the largest in the world
Douglas County cracking down on COVID-19 vaccine ‘line-jumpers’
Dead man's tree dangerous for neighbors
Dead man’s tree menacing neighbors’ backyard in Omaha
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Ohio mom hog-tied, gagged children before killing 6-year-old son, prosecutors reveal

Latest News

Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead
More states are expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as the president sets a goal of 200...
COVID: More states expand vaccine eligibility
In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo,...
Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal