Union Omaha to host Sporting KC II in preseason friendly

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Werner Park will play host to a preseason friendly between Union Omaha and Sporting KC II on April 17 at 2 p.m., the team announced on Thursday.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sporting KCII to Werner Park and test ourselves against such a strong team,” said Union Omaha General Manager, Peter Marlette. “It is sure to be a great day at the park for our fans and the perfect tune up for our players before the League One season begins.”

The game could be a homecoming for Omaha native Ozzie Cisneros, who signed his first professional contract with Sporting KC. It would be his first time playing in front of home fans as a professional.

The friendly is exactly a week prior to the Owls’ home opener versus South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office.

