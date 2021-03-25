Advertisement

Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 4: Preparedness

Severe Week Topics
By Clay Ostarly
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we continue to cover Severe Weather Awareness week, today’s topic is Storm Preparedness.

They big question is: are you storm ready? Do you have a tornado plan and safe place picked out? Practicing this plan just like a fire drill can really come in handy when you only have a few minutes to react to bad weather.

Storm Ready
The first thing to consider when being storm ready is being in a strong and sturdy building. If it doesn’t, make a plan with a neighbor or family member to use their home as your safe place. If neither of those are an option, most of the time during severe weather outbreaks, storm shelters will open to provide a safe place. Mobile homes are not considered safe places to be during severe weather. Winds from a storm or a tornado can easily damage or destroy these types of homes. A brick home or building is much safer.

Where to go
Knowing exactly where your safe place will be is key. The goal is to put as many walls between you and outside as possible. Central hallways, bathrooms, or closets are all good options, but the best place to be is a basement, if you have one. If you don’t have a basement, you should go to the lowest level of your home.

We always tell people to make your safe place look like a “fort.” You should have pillows, and blankets there to put over you to add an extra layer of protection from flying debris. Have an extra pair of shoes, maybe a flashlight, and several ways to receive weather information.

