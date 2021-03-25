‘Sarah’s Law’: Iowa Sen. Ernst makes 8th push for justice as fugitive search continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A renewed push for Sarah’s Law stems from a crash that happened several years ago involving a suspect allowed bail, then fled the country.

It’s a story about justice.

Not only did the family never get a trial, but the suspect disappeared, and efforts to change the law the prevent it from happening again fail time and time again.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst’s staff believes this is the eighth time she’s gon on the Senate floor in Washington, D.C., pleading for change — several times during the Trump administration and now in the Biden administration.

“Sarah’s Law is as common sense as they come,” she said.

Hours after graduating from Bellevue University, 21-year-old Sarah Root was stopped at a light at 33rd and L streets when she was struck from behind by 19-year-old Eswin Mejia.

She didn’t have a chance.

Mejia, in the country illegally, was street racing. His blood-alcohol level was three time the legal limit to drive.

For some reason, he bonded out of jail at $5,000. Then, he disappeared.

An international manhunt during the past five years has turned up nothing on him.

“More than four years later, Mejia remains a fugitive, denying Sarah’s family any sense of justice and closure,” Ernst told senators on Wednesday.

Root’s mother, Michelle, is frustrated, wondering why it’s been so hard to get Sarah’s Law passed.

Sarah’s Law has been proposed during two administrations and failed to get over the hump. Ernst said the Trump administration did include part of her legislation via executive action, and that Biden reversed those enforcement policies.

“It’s simple: It would require ICE to take custody of someone in the country illegally and charged with a crime that seriously injured someone, and mandate a better system to notify victims,” Ernst said.

