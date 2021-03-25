Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Showers to start an otherwise chilly spring day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are some showers on the map moving in from the southwest early this morning. They’ll be light and scattered but could cause you to hit the windshield wipers a few times. The heaviest of the rain should stay south of I-80 before exiting completely no later than 10am.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

After any showers move out, clouds will be tough to shake today. That means it will be tough to warm yet again. Temperatures will be in the 40s most of the day with a high near 50 likely this afternoon. ENE wind speeds at 5-10 mph won’t make it feel much cooler thankfully.

More rain is likely Friday afternoon with a few showers possible. We’ll see a few storms develop near the Kansas border by early evening. Those that develop could track ENE through Northwest Missouri into Southern Iowa. An isolated severe storm with hail and wind is possible among those but they likely will be very limited.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Showers will move out very early Saturday with the clouds slowly clearing right behind. Northwest wind on Saturday will gust to near 30 mph at times as we attempt to warm a bit more. Sunday and Monday prove to be much warmer and dry as well.

