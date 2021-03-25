Omaha Storm Chasers fans excited for 2021 season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Baseball fans showed up at Werner Park Thursday morning when single-game tickets for the opening series of the 2021 Storm Chasers season went on sale.

First in line at the ticket office was Larry Wedig.

“Just wanted to get a ticket for a day game for the opening series,” he said “Haven’t seen baseball for two years, I’ve missed it a lot.”

For obvious health and safety reasons, the 2020 Minor League Baseball season and the start of the MLB season were both canceled.

Baseball fan Tom Trouba remembers it well.

“We were at Spring Training in Phoenix, and the day we pulled up to the ballpark for the first game is when they shut it down for the pandemic,” he said.

Back at home, it was a similar scene. The Omaha Storm Chasers never played what would’ve been their 10th season at Werner Park. But it’s a new year, and America’s past time is making a return in 2021.

“My wife and I missed it horribly and so we had to make sure we got back in so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it stays clean,” Trouba said.

The Storm Chasers say everyone’s health and safety remains their top priority as Werner Park prepares to welcome people back to the stadium for the baseball season.

For these fans, it can’t come soon enough.

“The sun, the hot dogs, the beer, there’s nothing wrong with any of that,” said Trouba.

Opening night at Werner Park is Tuesday, May 4, and will be followed by an afternoon game on May 5. The Chasers will open their first year in the Triple A-East with a six-game home series with the St. Paul Saints.

Tickets for the opening series will be limited to ensure a safe environment. You can get them in person at the ticket office, online, or by calling (402) 738-5100.

Individual tickets for other home games will be available soon.

