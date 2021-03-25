Advertisement

Omaha renters and landlords frustrated with slow rollout of COVID relief funds

The federal halt on evictions is set to expire at the end of March
Rent drop box outside apartment leasing office.
Rent drop box outside apartment leasing office.(WRDW)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millions of dollars in COVID rent assistance is still sitting waiting to help out those in need in Omaha. The city announced in January it has $22 in federal funds in hand, the majority of it is to help people with rent, but it has yet to make it into the hands of those in need.

The slow rollout has both renters and landlords frustrated. “I was trying to figure out how I have the notice when I just talked to you guys and you know I’m trying to get help,” said Sara Peterson, in regards to recently getting an eviction notice.

She said her landlord is tired of her being late with her rent. Peterson’s been having a tough time landing a job and childcare amid the pandemic, and most months it’s been a scramble to get rent assistance.

“I’ve been late since September, but not as late as I was this month because it’s been so hard trying ot find help from someone,” said Peterson, who’s counting on the federal halt on evictions being extended past March.

And it’s not just renters with concerns, landlord’s are facing tough times too. “It is a really scary time, I know a few people who are just like that’s it I’m out. This doesn’t work anymore,” said Kevin Schaben, a local landlord, noting they too are struggling to keep up with their bills, as tenants struggle to get help with rent.

“I’ve had an incident where somebody was getting behind and I was being patient, and all of sudden they were getting further and further behind and those resources weren’t available and ultimately they just kind of left,” said Schaben. “They’re left being displaced and there’s not an option of getting those funds at this point, so it would’ve been nice to have gotten them sooner.”

Peterson agrees, a little help would’ve gone a long way. Now she’s worried it’s too late. “Even though I’m trying they’re just fed up, they don’t want to deal with it I guess - they just want someone with a job who isn’t going to be late.”

The Mayor’s Office told 6 News they plan to announce more details about this latest round of rental assistance on Monday. As for why it’s taken this amount of time, they said it’s been a matter of making sure all the federal guidelines have been met.

Douglas County recently made some funds available for rent and mortgage assistance through the nonprofit MACCH. You can access applications here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
A wind turbine blade was blocking westbound traffic on Interstate 80 on Tuesday afternoon,...
Wind turbine blade blocks westbound Interstate 80 traffic near Gretna
Homeowners voice concerns of new OPS high school near neighborhood
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Growing sinkhole in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns

Latest News

CHI Health Center event capacities determined by organizer
CHI Health Center event capacities determined by organizer
Attack at Anamosa state prison in Iowa
LIVE DESK: Details on Anamosa prison killings - 4PM
Inmate Thomas Woodard had Omaha-area ties
LIVE DESK: Inmate accused in Anamosa prison deaths from Omaha area - 10PM
CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE
Event organizers determine capacity limits for CHI Health Center