Omaha Mayor Stothert talks COVID-19 aid, vaccine distribution with Second Gentleman Emhoff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert met with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at the end of his stop in the area on the “Help is Here” tour.

A spokeswoman for the mayor said the pair discussed the next round of federal COVID-19 aid, specifically the need for better guidance for cities from the U.S. Treasury in order to avoid the sort of confusion experienced with the 2020 CARES Act disbursements.

Stothert alson told Emhoff she wanted to encourage the Biden administration to work with states more closely on their COVID-19 vaccine needs, noting there are high demands for vaccine in Omaha and Lincoln while rural areas seem to have more than they need via the federal pharmacy program.

Stothert asked that more be done to get more vaccine doses into areas with more populations that want the vaccine, the spokeswoman said.

Emhoff stopped at a hospital and church in Blair on Tuesday, visiting with frontline healthcare workers and volunteers and organizers a nearby COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Following his visit with the mayor Wednesday, he headed to his next tour stop in St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.