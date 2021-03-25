Advertisement

Nebraska comfort dogs deployed to support Boulder community in shooting aftermath

The dogs are part of a larger nation-wide program designed to support, comfort crisis victims.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four dogs from Nebraska are helping community members in Boulder, Colo., coping with the aftermath of Monday’s deadly shooting at a grocery store that left 10 people, including a police officer, dead.

The dogs — Katie, Eddie, Joanna, and Moses — are part of a larger organization called Lutheran Church Charities (LCC), which is headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., but has affiliates in 27 other states including Nebraska.

Within 24 hours of the tragedy in Boulder, the four golden retrievers were invited by the local Lutheran church to help comfort victims, families, first-responders, and other community members by visiting vigils and memorials.

“More than one person knelt down, as soon as they got eye to eye with that dog, the tears started flowing, the pain came out, the crying, the emotion. We encourage them to hug the dog, you can talk to the dog,” said Bonnie Fear, the K9 Director of Crisis Deployment for LCC.

Nebraska’s LCC also homes three other dogs, Nicodemus, Eddie, and Priscilla. All seven dogs are regularly called to crisis or disastrous situations. In 2020, some of the dogs were in Oregon and California to comfort victims of raging wildfires.

“We watch if people are looking or crying, and we walk beside them or stand beside them and say ‘hey, I can tell you like dogs, would you like to pet Katie? Would you like to pet Cubby?’”

The dogs are no stranger to mass shooting events, however. K9s Katie from Fremont and Joanna from Lincoln have both been to Colorado before to offer support to the victims of the STEM School shooting in Highlands Ranch in May of 2019 where one student was killed and eight others were injured.

Dogs in the LCC K9 Ministries program have also responded to dozens of other mass shootings, including the Route 91 Festival shooting in Las Vegas in 2017; the Stoneman High school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in 2018; the Walmart shooting in El Paso in 2019; and the Molson Coors shooting in Wisconsin in 2020.

“Every time we meet, we’re sorry we have to meet like this again, it’s good to see you but this is not how we want it to happen. So, it’s our calling,” Fear said.

Fear says dogs are a bridge to allowing people to open their hearts and emotions that may have been bottled up following the event they faced.

In Boulder, she says the community immediately welcomed the dogs, who went right to work offering their silent love.

The dog handlers and other volunteers like Fear aren’t counselors, but just like the dogs, she says they’re there to listen and offer support, hugs, and love.

“There is still good in this world, and we can still be lights. If we can be those lights and band together, we can knock out that darkness,” Fear said.

The four dogs will likely return to Nebraska next week. Before the pandemic, the dogs often visited other community events, nursing homes, schools, or jails.

