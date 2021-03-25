Advertisement

LPD pledges to advance women in policing

(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced that it has signed the 30x30 Pledge - a series of low

and no-cost actions that police agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women

in law enforcement. LPD said these activities will help police agencies assess any gender equity issues, identify

factors that may be driving any disparities, and develop strategies to eliminate barriers and advance

women in policing. These actions address recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion, and

agency culture. LPD is one of only 36 police departments in the country that has signed the pledge to

date.

The Pledge is the foundational effort of the 30x30 Initiative - a coalition of police leaders, researchers,

and professional organizations who have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of

women in all ranks of policing across the United States. The 30x30 Initiative is affiliated with the

Policing Project at NYU School of Law and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement

Executives (NAWLEE).

The ultimate goal of the 30x30 Initiative is for women to compose 30 percent of police recruit classes by

2030, and to ensure policing agencies are truly representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves. While

30x30 is focused on advancing women in policing, these principles are applicable to all demographic

diversity, not just gender.

According to Acting Assistant Chief Michon Morrow, “By signing this pledge, the Lincoln Police

Department renews its commitment to actively working toward improving the representation and

experiences of women officers in our agency. We look forward to working with and learning from

agencies across the country who share this priority.”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said, “The 30x30 Initiative further demonstrates the City of Lincoln’s

commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. As we have engaged the public in our search for the next

Chief of Police, we have heard the desire of our residents to have the police force reflect the diversity of

our community. I am committed to providing the resources needed to enhance our ability to attract and

retain female officers to help achieve this goal.”

The 30x30 Pledge is based on social science research indicating that greater representation of women on

police forces leads to better policing outcomes for communities. Currently, women make up only 12 percent of sworn officers and three percent of police leadership in the U.S. LPD said this underrepresentation of women in policing has significant public safety implications. Research suggests that women officers:

• Use less excessive force

• Are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits

• Are perceived by communities as being more compassionate

• See better outcomes for sexual assault victims

“We are grateful to the Lincoln Police Department for being one of the first in the nation to commit to

being a part of this growing movement,” said Maureen McGough, co-founder of the 30x30 Initiative,

Chief of Staff of the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law, and former policing

expert at the U.S. Department of Justice. “We believe strongly that advancing women in policing is

critical to improving public safety outcomes. We look forward to having more agencies follow LPD’s

lead by signing the pledge and improving the representation and experiences of women in policing.”

For more information, visit www.30x30initiative.org.

