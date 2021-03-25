Advertisement

Huskers plan for 50% capacity at spring game

Memorial Stadium
Memorial Stadium(Nebraska Athletics Communications Office | Nebraska Athletics)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First the Big Ten announced attendance would now be decided by health departments in the communities of its members. Then Nebraska announced a plan for 50% capacity at the spring game on May 1st at Memorial Stadium.

Every other row will be used and every seat in each of those rows. Fans will be required to wear a mask.

“The spring game environment at Nebraska is unlike anywhere else in the country, and we are excited to welcome Husker fans back to Memorial Stadium on May 1,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “We are committed to providing a safe, healthy and fun environment and celebrating the unofficial kickoff to the 2021 football season.”

Tickets will be $10 in the bowl and club seats will be $20. Donors and season ticket holders will have the first crack on April 1st and then everybody else can start buying tickets the next day, the 2nd. There will also be a maximum of four tickets per purchase for fans. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

