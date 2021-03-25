Advertisement

Tornadoes pummel Alabama, killing at least 3

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Deadly tornadoes roared through Alabama on Thursday, toppling trees, demolishing homes and knocking out power to thousands, part of a broad swath of violent weather sweeping across the Deep South. At least three fatalities and an unknown number of injuries were reported.

Firefighters said a family was able to safely escape their toppled home in the Eagle Point subdivision, near Birmingham. In the nearby city of Pelham, also in Shelby County, authorities posted video and photos showing large trees blocking roads and damaged utility poles leaning menacingly over streets littered with debris from badly damaged homes. More than 20,000 customers were without power in Alabama.

Ohatchee storm damage
Ohatchee storm damage(Kay Adams via WBRC)

“We can confirm local residential structures have been completely destroyed,” Shelby County, Alabama, Sheriff John Samaniego told The Associated Press in an email.

Search and rescue efforts were complicated as strong weather continued to rake across the region.

“We have been told to be prepared for another round of storms,” said Maj. Clay Hammac of the Shelby County sheriff’s department.

Forecasters warned of dangerous thunderstorms, flash floods and possible twisters from eastern Mississippi into western Georgia, and northward into Tennessee and Kentucky. Flash flood warnings and watches extended to the western Carolinas. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an emergency declaration for 46 counties as the severe weather approached, and officials opened shelters in and around Birmingham.

Up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain — with higher amounts possible — is expected in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

State troopers closed all lanes of a section of Interstate 65 near Cullman after floodwaters covered the roadway. The highway was reopened later in the day.

Mississippi also had a storm-related death on Wednesday. Ester Jarrell, 62, died when a large tree toppled over onto her mobile home after heavy rain soaked the ground, a Wilkinson County official told The Associated Press.

___

McGill reported from New Orleans. Associated Press writer Kim Chandler in Montgomery and photographer Butch Dill in Alabama contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday March 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County to open vaccine to 55+; mass clinic set
$1.5 billion Facebook data center planned in Sarpy County one of the largest in the world
Huge electric bill hits Scribner due to frigid February
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert sat down with Brian Mastre on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to talk about...
Omaha mayor talks about her return to work, campaigning

Latest News

Iowa gun bill
Iowa gun bill awaits governor's signature - 6:30PM
Omaha potholes
Omaha explains 'sinkholes' in the city as crews begin repairs - 6:30PM
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Rain chances return Friday, finally sunny for the weekend
The Iowa House recently passed a permitless carry bill that would give Iowans the right to...
Iowa gun dealers concerned about proposed permitless carry