Grand Island woman arrested for assaulting pregnant teen

By Alissa Harrington
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is in custody after police said she physically assaulted a pregnant teenager.

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cherry Street.

Police said following an alleged “fit of rage, and in an attempt to punish the teen and end the life of the unborn child,” Maria Carranza-Contreras, 29, assaulted the 17-year-old girl to which she was the legal guardian of.

During the assault, police said Carranza-Contreras allegedly pulled the teens hair, rammed her head into a wall, causing her to be unconscious for a brief time, and kicked her in the head and torso multiple times.

Carranza-Contreras was arrested for 3rd Degree Assault- Enhanced for Pregnancy and Child Abuse.

The teen was later evaluated at CHI Health St. Francis. Her condition is unknown.

