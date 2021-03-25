Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska is pro-Second Amendment state’

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As Democrats call for expanded gun control in the wake of two mass shootings in a week, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement Thursday reiterating his firm stance against any further restrictions for gun owners.

“Nebraska is a pro-Second Amendment state, and we will stand up against any attempt by the federal government to expand gun laws and impede our freedoms,” Ricketts said in the release, calling on President Biden to “address underlying issues in the community rather than limit our right to bear arms.”

On March 16, shootings at massage parlors in the Atlanta area left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent. Six days later, 10 people — including a police officer — were killed when a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo.

“In the wake of recent tragedies in Atlanta and Boulder, President Biden is attempting to build momentum for new gun control measures,” said Governor Ricketts. “The President should work to address underlying issues in the community rather than limit our right to bear arms, which is protected in the U.S. Constitution. Banning guns will not solve the underlying problems that have resulted in these tragedies. Nebraska is a pro-Second Amendment state, and we will stand up against any attempt by the federal government to expand gun laws and impede our freedoms.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday on proposals for gun control. While a Senate vote on new gun control would be the first in several years, Democrats do not have the votes to pass any significant reform — and are not even united themselves.

The Supreme Court is also poised to take on the issue as they consider an appeal from gun rights advocates that asks the court to declare a constitutional right to carry a handgun outside the home for self-protection.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

