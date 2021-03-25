Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds, Iowa GOP outraged at 2nd District election ‘investigation’

Gov. Kim Reynolds joined the Iowa Republican Party’s news conference Thursday, March 25, 2021,...
Gov. Kim Reynolds joined the Iowa Republican Party’s news conference Thursday, March 25, 2021, calling out Democrats for their actions involving the state’s 2nd Congressional District.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds joined the Iowa Republican Party’s online news conference calling out Democrats for their actions involving the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann had harsh words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Reynolds challenged the use of the word “investigation” to describe the process happening on the matter now in Washington, D.C.

Democrat Rita Hart, who lost the election by just six votes, says she’s found 22 uncounted ballots that would make her the victor over Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who took office in January. Hart has brought her case to the House Administration Committee, which has been collecting briefs, and both sides have lawyered up for a dispute that could smolder into summer.

“Rita Hart isn’t just asking Congress to overturn a state-certified election,” the governor said Thursday. “She’s asking Democrats to throw out Iowa law in deciding which votes to count. She actually asked Congress to quote ‘depart from Iowa law.’ It really is as crazy as it sounds. I’m appalled, and I believe that Iowans are just as appalled.”

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said that Hart’s actions circumvented “a fair and impartial process” and went directly to Congress and “the partisan” committee.

Watch Thursday’s news conference

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday March 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County to open vaccine to 55+; mass clinic set
$1.5 billion Facebook data center planned in Sarpy County one of the largest in the world
Huge electric bill hits Scribner due to frigid February
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert sat down with Brian Mastre on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to talk about...
Omaha mayor talks about her return to work, campaigning

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska is pro-Second Amendment state’
Democrat Rita Hart, left, has filed a U.S. House appeal over a six-vote loss in the state's 2nd...
Capitol riot clouds Democrats’ look at contested Iowa race
Renewed push for 'Sarah's Law'
‘Sarah’s Law’: Iowa Sen. Ernst makes 8th push for justice as fugitive search continues
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff met with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday morning, March 24,...
Omaha Mayor Stothert talks COVID-19 aid, vaccine distribution with Second Gentleman Emhoff