Gov. Reynolds, Iowa GOP outraged at 2nd District election ‘investigation’

Gov. Kim Reynolds joined the Iowa Republican Party's online news conference calling out Democrats for their actions involving the state's 2nd Congressional District.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann had harsh words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Reynolds challenged the use of the word “investigation” to describe the process happening on the matter now in Washington, D.C.

Democrat Rita Hart, who lost the election by just six votes, says she’s found 22 uncounted ballots that would make her the victor over Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who took office in January. Hart has brought her case to the House Administration Committee, which has been collecting briefs, and both sides have lawyered up for a dispute that could smolder into summer.

“Rita Hart isn’t just asking Congress to overturn a state-certified election,” the governor said Thursday. “She’s asking Democrats to throw out Iowa law in deciding which votes to count. She actually asked Congress to quote ‘depart from Iowa law.’ It really is as crazy as it sounds. I’m appalled, and I believe that Iowans are just as appalled.”

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said that Hart’s actions circumvented “a fair and impartial process” and went directly to Congress and “the partisan” committee.

