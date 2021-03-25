Event organizers determine capacity limits for CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One year ago exactly, the call was made to cancel the Olympic swim trials in Omaha.

The decision came after much back and forth, ultimately, as the first of several safety precautions that would become the norm during the ongoing pandemic.

The rescheduled trials are now just a few months away and like many future events at the Convention Center, things will be adjusted, but ticket holders are encouraged to bask in the excitement of events on the calendar at all.

It’s a small sign that things are slowly returning to the way they were pre-pandemic.

However, not all events will look the same. Technically, the CHI Health Center does not have any indoor capacity restrictions because there aren’t any for the entire state, but Kristyna Engdahl, Spokesperson for the Metro Entertainment & Convention Authority said most organizers are still opting to scale back.

“It’s historically up to event organizers to determine how many people they have within their events,” said Engdahl.

Disney on Ice allowed for 65% capacity. NSAA State Wrestling allowed 50% and during Creighton home games there was only a 10-15% capacity allowed.

The arena has to get permission from the Douglas County Health Department for events over 1000 people and health officials are making sure every organizer - local or not - is complying with guidelines.

“They’re asking questions like ‘Are we in compliance with the mask mandate in Omaha? Are we having social distancing considered throughout the seating? Also what’s the availability of hand sanitizer for the type of crowd?” Engdahl shared.

So even the rowdiest, wildest and bravest of competitors, charging into the center the first weekend of may for the PBR Bull riding ‘Unleash the Beast’ event, still have to be tested for COVID-19.

“It’s a 2-day event and so that gives us the opportunity to clear out between events and do an entire sanitization effort before we have people back the second day,” said Engdahl.

CHI Health Center works with ticket master and the box office for its pod system. That allows each event organizer to sell tickets in groups so the center can maintain social distancing and monitor crowd limits.

As for the Olympic swim trials, capacity limitations haven’t been set by the organization yet, but details are expected to be shared with Arena officials soon.

Whether there are five or five hundred people allowed to attend though, all spectators will be required to complete temperature checks, concessions will be cashless and patrons will be asked to wear a mask when they’re moving about the arena.

