David’s Evening Forecast - Rain chances return Friday, finally sunny for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers this morning gave way to yet another cloudy day across the metro. The gray skies keeping conditions quite chilly, with temperatures struggling to warm in pother upper 40s. Skies will remain cloudy through the evening, but we will stay dry outside of an isolated sprinkle. Clouds may actually clear out some tonight, as temperatures fall into the middle 30s. However, clouds quickly return just in time for Friday morning.

There may be some peeks of sun early Friday, but clouds will thicken back up throughout the day. Some light rain showers are likely during the afternoon, but rainfall amounts should be minimal. The clouds and showers will keep temperatures below average for late March, only topping out in the lower 50s. A quick-moving storm system will bring a chance for a few thunderstorms by the evening hours, mainly across far southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa. While a rumble or two of thunder is possible in the metro, most of the storms will stay south of Omaha.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday, but skies should clear out by the afternoon finally allowing some welcomed sunshine. Winds will likely be on the breezy side, however, temperatures should be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Even nicer conditions are expected Sunday, with light winds, sunshine, and warm temperatures topping out in the 60s. The warm-up continues Monday with highs in the 70s, but winds will kick up again. A cold front will bring a set-back in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday, but more warm Spring weather is expected for the second half of next week.

