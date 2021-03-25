Advertisement

Changes made to five bus routes in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Wednesday changes in transit service on five bus routes effective April 1 through May 12.

Buses will serve patrons every 60 minutes instead of every 30 minutes during the hours listed on the following routes:

  • 40 Heart Hospital – 5:55 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • 41 Havelock – 5:40 a.m. to 8:28 p.m.
  • 42 Bethany – 5:40 a.m. to 8:20 p.m.
  • 49 University Place – 5:55 a.m. to 8:31 p.m.
  • 53 SouthPointe – 5:52 a.m. to 6:52 p.m.

No other transit service will be affected. Notices of service changes will be placed on the buses and on social media. Updated schedules will be available on buses the week prior to the change. VANLNK, the City’s on-demand, same day, shared ride service and paratransit service are also available. StarTran’s summer schedule begins May 12. Visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov for details.

LTU Director Liz Elliott said the changes result from a decline in StarTran ridership and staff shortages caused by the pandemic. She said transit services identified the lowest ridership routes for the least amount of impact to patrons for this limited time.

“The pandemic has affected many lives and services in different ways, and our transit system is no exception,” Elliott said. “We know these changes will impact some riders’ schedules and we appreciate the public’s patience during this brief service modification.”

