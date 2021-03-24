Wednesday March 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County to open vaccine to 55+

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County emailing ages 55+ for vaccine appointments

The Douglas County Health Department has begun notifying registered residents ages 55 and older, born in or before 1966, that they will be able to set appointments online for COVID-19 vaccinations by 9 a.m. Thursday.

Those needing assistance by phone will be able to call the DCHD information line at 402-444-3400 at that time.

“We will be adding age groups by five-year increments, depending on vaccine and appointment availability. People in these groups will be notified by email,” the DCHD notification email states.

Those who do not qualify by age but have a high-risk medical condition will be contacted by their health system or doctor’s office.

Three Rivers calling for Friday appointments

Three Rivers Public Health Department has first-dose vaccine appointments available Friday for those in Dodge, Washington, and Saunders counties who qualify.

Appointments are available online for those in Phase 1B, 1C, or 2A populations living or working in the health district. The Moderna vaccinations will take place at Fremont First Lutheran.

Lincoln begins Phase 2A vaccinations

(KOLN) - Lancaster County is starting Phase 2A of vaccinations putting more emphasis on people ages 50-64.

Health officials said Tuesday that more than 98,000 people — about 40% of the eligible population — have had at least one dose in Lancaster County. Essential workers who were recently vaccinated include grocery store workers.

The city will have a first-dose clinic this Thursday for people 59 and older.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents weekly at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St. Clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

THU – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St. Vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SAT – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department is planning several vaccination clinics in upcoming weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below for residents born in 1961 or earlier, and Phase 1A and 1B populations. Get the link to sign up for an appointment on the health department’s website.

WED March 24 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites) , located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

TUE March 30 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

TUE April 6 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

WED April 7 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites), located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

