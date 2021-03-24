Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 3: Tornadoes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is the third day of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska and Iowa.

Wednesday’s topic: Tornadoes.

Today, the annual tornado drill for Nebraska and Iowa will take place at 11 AM CDT. Tornado sirens will sound and a special test will go out to NOAA weather radios. Use this time to go over your safety plans with your family! Make sure you and your loved ones know where to go and what to do in the case of a Tornado Warning.

By definition, a tornado is a violently rotating column of air, extending from a convective cloud to the ground. In Nebraska and Iowa, tornadoes most often occur during the afternoon and evening hours, especially during the months of May and June. However, it’s important to stay weather-alert year-round and have MULTIPLE ways to receive weather alerts – especially at night.

A Tornado Watch is issued by the Storm Prediction Center when conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. They are normally issued for a larger area – portions of a state – for a longer period of time – a few hours.

A Tornado Warning is issued when a tornado has been spotted by a storm spotter or indicated on radar. Tornado warnings are more concise – for a portion of a city or county – and for a shorter period of time. These are issued by your local National Weather Service Office.

When a Tornado Warning is issued, you should seek shelter IMMEDIATELY.

An underground basement or storm shelter is the best option; however, if this is not possible – you want to find an interior room on the lowest level, away from windows.

If you are driving, you want to drive to the nearest sturdy structure. DO NOT park under overpasses. Worst-case scenario, abandon your car and lay low in a ditch.

In the aftermath of a tornado, a local National Weather Service office will survey the impacted area for damage. The extent of damage helps give an estimate for the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produced. The tornado is then given a rating from 0 to 5 on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale.

According to the National Weather Service, less than 1% of all tornadoes are “Violent” tornadoes (EF4 or EF5). 11% of all tornadoes are considered “Strong” (EF2 or EF3). “Weak” tornadoes (EF0 or EF1) account for 88% of all tornadoes.

