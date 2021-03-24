Advertisement

Ricketts opposes gambling, pension bills in Legislature

(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he doesn’t like three bills pending before lawmakers, including a state takeover of Omaha Public Schools’ troubled pension fund and a proposal to allow electronic keno games.

Ricketts says in his weekly public column that one measure would require the state to take over management of Omaha Public Schools’ pension fund, which faces an $848 million dollar shortfall. He’s also critical of a bill that would allow electronic keno as part of the state’s push to regulate newly approved casinos.

Ricketts also objects to a bill that would offer unemployment benefits to workers who were denied because of their citizenship status. He says it would undermine existing laws that prohibit state benefits for people in the country illegally.

