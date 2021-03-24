Advertisement

Reynolds looking at Iowa’s new handgun bill

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By WOWT 6 News
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - During her news conference Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed questions on Iowa’s gun laws saying she has held steady in her comments on the topic since she was in the Senate.

The governor said she would continue to take a look at new legislation as it is presented.

“I’ve been very consistent in my messaging on that,” she said.

The proposed bill would roll back some current restrictions on handgun sales and use in Iowa, and would eliminate the need to obtain a permit to buy a handgun or carry it in public. It would also mean no background checks would be required unless buying from a federally licensed dealer.

“I’ve been pretty clear that when we’re talking about gun violence we need to take a holistic approach,” the governor said. “There’s not a single answer. We need to be following the laws that are on the books. We need to make sure that coordination is in place between the agencies. We need to do everything we can to be proactive, and just address mental health issues.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
A wind turbine blade was blocking westbound traffic on Interstate 80 on Tuesday afternoon,...
Wind turbine blade blocks westbound Interstate 80 traffic near Gretna
Homeowners voice concerns of new OPS high school near neighborhood
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Growing sinkhole in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns

Latest News

Renewed push for 'Sarah's Law'
‘Sarah’s Law’: Iowa Sen. Ernst makes 8th push for justice as fugitive search continues
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff met with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday morning, March 24,...
Omaha Mayor Stothert talks COVID-19 aid, vaccine distribution with Second Gentleman Emhoff
Ricketts opposes gambling, pension bills in Legislature
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during media briefing, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the...
Former Secretary of State to visit Council Bluffs