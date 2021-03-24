Omaha mayoral candidates question in-custody death process

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last November, Omaha Police officers shot and killed Kenneth Jones after a traffic stop. It led to protests outside police headquarters.

Days later, Omaha’s Police Chief showed body-cam freeze frames of the incident. There was a struggle with Jones outside of the car, he said, as officers indicated Jones reached for a gun.

This is just one of the 15 cases the grand jury will review for possible charges. Mayoral candidate Jasmine Harris worries that with so many cases going before a secret grand jury, it’s easy to blur the lines of justice.

“At the end of the day, Kenneth Jones was major and people still calling for video and transparency. We need to take a step back and have a moment for transparency and information,” said Harris.

Another in-custody death on the list, Terry Hudson, he died New Year’s Eve night 2019 at Evans Tower. Investigators say he killed his ex-girlfriend and then pointed a gun at officers in the hallway, who shot and killed him.

The majority of the other cases didn’t receive much publicity. 6 News contacted some of the other democrats in the field for mayor.

Mayoral candidate Mark Gudgel said, “Calvin Strong was an individual. I tell my students - and Calvin was one of my former students - that they matter, as people, as individual human beings. Our system has to treat people like they matter... Until that happens, the system is hopelessly broken.”

Mayoral candidate RJ Neary said, ”No arrest should result in a death sentence, and I stand with the families of those seeking answers and justice. We need to make sure we’re doing this the right way and the equitable way so the families and victims receive justice.”

