Omaha mayor talks about campaigning for third term

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert appeared before the Douglas County Board of Commissioners this morning.

She said she was comforted that the board honored the life of her husband, Dr. Joe Stothert, a trauma surgeon who died of suicide earlier this month.

“Nothing helped me more than to go back to work. Because I feel like I have a work family. That helped me a lot and being with the people I like every day,” said Stothert.

Mayor Stothert sat with 6 News to talk about the campaign for a third term in office. She said she’s received thousands of letters of support in the last couple of weeks and keeps one letter from a former police officer on her desk, and reads it every day.

“He said I’m writing to give you hope. There were months when he thought he could never smile again. He told me that I will, he said for unknown reasons -- his wife and my husband did what they did. We will never know the reasons but he wanted me to know that I can be happy again,” said Stothert.

Mayor Stothert tells 6 News tonight she’s meeting with the Second Gentleman tomorrow morning and the request came from his office.

