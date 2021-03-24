Advertisement

Nebraska man sentenced, officers seized 62 debit/credit cards

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from Alliance, Nebraska was sentenced on Tuesday after an investigation by Homeland Security and Alliance Police.

Randall W. Hillman, 70, was sentenced in Lincoln to three years of probation, $5,500 in fines, $36,566 in restitution, and a $200 special assessment. He was convicted for possession of device-making equipment and using or trafficking in an unauthorized access device.

A Nevada detective found out his debit card was used fraudulently at a First National Bank on April 26, 2016. Security footage of ATMs in Alliance during the time the detective’s card was used showed Hillman in his car.

Days later, on April 29, 2016, police had a “knock and talk” at Hillman’s residence. Hillman agreed to officers searching his home and seizing items.

Police seized 62 debit/credit cards, a credit card reader/writer encoder machine, deposit receipts, and about $35,201. Hillman insinuated the cash came from ATM transactions.

In the investigation, authorities received transaction records from the bank’s ATM and in the four-day period of April 25 to April 29, 2016, Hillman successfully withdraw $33,241.

Hillman also admitted he was paid $5,000, $2,500 monthly for fraudulent transactions and he used all 62 debit/credit cards for ATM transactions.

