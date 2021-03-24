Iowa officials give details on Anamosa penitentiary deaths

ANAMOSA, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials are giving an update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday’s deaths at Anamosa penitentiary.

A nurse and a corrections officer were killed in an attack by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, about 25 miles northwest of Cedar Rapids. Lorena Schulte died at the prison. Robert McFarland died en route to the hospital.

“They are heroes. They did everything they could to save (a fellow staff member’s) life,” said special agent Richard Rahn, head of the investigation into the incident now underway by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Officials said Wednesday that the attack happened during an attempted escape by inmates Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard, during which they shattered glass in an infirmary break room.

“There were no concerns of escape,” Rahn said.

Other staff members were injured during the incident, receiving blunt force trauma to the head.

Tools were available to inmates participating in work programs at the facility, officials said. The inmates gained entry to the breakroom “under a ruse of repairing equipment.”

The investigation is ongoing, Rahn said.

The last known incident of a death of a prison staffer was 1975, said Beth Skinner, head of Iowa Department of Corrections.

