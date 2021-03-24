Dicaprio Bootle shines at Huskers pro day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five former Huskers took the field one last time inside Hawks Championship Center in front of scouts from 32 NFL teams. Those five are Brenden Jaimes, Matt Farniok, Dicaprio Bootle, Dedrick Mills, and Jack Stoll.

Monday, the day before pro day, Bootle said his plan was to run his way into the NFL. He took a big step with a 40 time of 4.38. The scouts time all the 40-yard sprints by hand, that was the fastest. Bootle also impressed in other areas with a 36′5 vertical jump, a 10′6 broad jump, and 16 bench presses of 225 pounds.

Matt Farniok pushed out 28 reps on the bench press, Brenden Jaimes 25.

Dedrick Mills was also focused on the 40-yard dash. He wanted to show scouts he was faster than the last time they saw him. Dedrick was hoping for a low 4.5, it appears he came in on the high side of the 4.5′s which is still very fast.

