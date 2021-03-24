Advertisement

Dicaprio Bootle shines at Huskers pro day

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five former Huskers took the field one last time inside Hawks Championship Center in front of scouts from 32 NFL teams. Those five are Brenden Jaimes, Matt Farniok, Dicaprio Bootle, Dedrick Mills, and Jack Stoll.

Monday, the day before pro day, Bootle said his plan was to run his way into the NFL. He took a big step with a 40 time of 4.38. The scouts time all the 40-yard sprints by hand, that was the fastest. Bootle also impressed in other areas with a 36′5 vertical jump, a 10′6 broad jump, and 16 bench presses of 225 pounds.

Matt Farniok pushed out 28 reps on the bench press, Brenden Jaimes 25.

Dedrick Mills was also focused on the 40-yard dash. He wanted to show scouts he was faster than the last time they saw him. Dedrick was hoping for a low 4.5, it appears he came in on the high side of the 4.5′s which is still very fast.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Homeowners voice concerns of new OPS high school near neighborhood
A wind turbine blade was blocking westbound traffic on Interstate 80 on Tuesday afternoon,...
Wind turbine blade blocks westbound Interstate 80 traffic near Gretna
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

The Creighton bench celebrates in the second half of a second-round game against Ohio in the...
No. 5 Creighton reaches NCAA regional semifinal for first time since 1974
Omaha's Nolan Sullivan celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first period...
UNO hockey receives NCAA Tournament bid
The Iowa Western football team practices on campus ahead of its spring football season in...
Iowa Western prepares for unusual spring football season
Source: TruTV
Creighton wins tight game to advance in NCAA Tournament