David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool tonight, more rain chances this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light rain showers and drizzle lingered through the early morning hours around the metro, but we finally saw some drier weather this afternoon. Despite the dry weather, cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds kept conditions chilly. Temperatures have struggled to move from the low and mid-40s around most of the metro. A few peeks of sun are possible this evening, but clouds will quickly thicken back up. Another round of light showers is expected tonight, mainly near and south of I-80. Rain chances are highest between Midnight and 4am, a quick-hitting round of rain that should be out of the area by Thursday morning.

It will be a cool start to Thursday, with morning lows in the mid-30s. More clouds are expected throughout the day, continuing our cloudy and chilly trend. Temperatures will warm a bit compared to today, but likely only top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. An isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, though most of the area will stay dry. More clouds are expected on Friday, keeping temperatures in the low to mid-50s. More rain showers are likely Friday afternoon and evening, with a few rumbles of thunder possible near the Kansas and Missouri borders. Rain should be moving out of the area late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Drier and warmer weather will finally return over the weekend! Partly sunny skies and mild weather is expected on Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s. Even nicer weather is on the way for Sunday, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures jump to near 70 on Monday, but that comes ahead of a cold front that will bring another chance for rain, and cooler weather by Tuesday.

