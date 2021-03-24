Clay’s Morning Forecast - Mostly cloudy and cool once morning showers move out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once again we had some early morning showers to put down some light rain, but that wraps up before midday.

I wish I could say confidently that the sun will come out once the rain clears, but it’s more likely that we’ll deal with clouds instead. Areas NW of the metro have a higher chance to see some sun this afternoon, but any sunshine elsewhere will be just peeks and short lived. Due to the clouds and gusty NW winds, we will stay rather chilly today with highs only around 45 degrees.

Other shot of rain showers move in tonight from the SW. This will mostly be wrapped up by 7 or 8am Thursday, but some models hint at showers lingering across SE NE and SW IA. We’ll have to watch the trend on that. Due to an abundance of cloud cover, we will struggle to warm too much for the remainder of the week. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s and lows will mainly be in the upper 30s.

There’s another shot of some showers on Saturday, but timing and model agreement is a problem right now. I went 30% for low confidence at this time. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s by Sunday.

