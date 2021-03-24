Big Ten will follow local guidelines for Spring sports attendance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten announced on Wednesday they will be following local health guidelines when it comes to fans attending sporting events, which would mean there will likely be fans in the stands for Husker sports this year including the Husker spring football game.

Currently, the Lancaster County Health Department DHM lists occupancy for indoor and outdoor gatherings at 75 percent. However, for any event over 500 people or more a plan must be submitted to the Health Department. That DHM is set to expire on April 12.

The Husker football Spring Game is scheduled for May 1, and the Husker baseball and softball teams both have home openers this weekend.

“I applaud the decision to allow fans to return to conference venues for the remainder of the 2020-21 athletic season,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “This is another positive step as we move closer to normal operations in the Big Ten and across college athletics. Our staff has worked closely with local health officials to finalize details and provide a safe environment in our facilities. I know Nebraska fans are eager to get back to cheering on their Huskers in person, and we look forward to welcoming them back.”

Tickets will be available for baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball and the Huskers’ May 1 spring game. The Big Ten announced earlier this month that it would allow public ticket sales at conference championship events, including the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics and Big Ten Men’s Tennis championships that will be held in Lincoln in April.

“We are excited we’ll be able to welcome some of our awesome fans back to the Devaney Center for the end of the regular season. We look forward to the day when we can have the whole place packed in a Sea of Red again and return to the greatest atmosphere in college volleyball.”

Preliminary information for upcoming Husker athletic contests includes the following:

Season ticket holders for the most recent ticketed season will receive the first opportunity to purchase tickets (i.e., 2019 volleyball, soccer; 2020 baseball and softball) and will receive direct email communication for their respective sports today.

All ticket sales will be on a single game basis, and all tickets will be mobile.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings in all Nebraska athletic venues.

Nebraska Athletics said more details on venue capacities, ticket allocation, seating plans and health and safety measures will be announced soon. All plans are subject to change based on adjustments to Lincoln/Lancaster County directed health measures.

Below is the full release from the Big Ten:

Attendance policies for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference regular season competitions will follow local health guidelines and restrictions, the conference announced on Wednesday. The decision to follow local health guidelines and restrictions was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.

This policy update is effective immediately and includes spring football events. This decision follows the announcements by the conference on March 4, 2021, to allow a limited number of fans to attend the 2021 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, and on March 9, 2021, to follow local health guidelines and restrictions for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten Conference championships and tournaments.

The goal is to transition from a conference-wide approach to local decision-making in consultation with public health departments and university medical experts. Procedures for all remaining 2020-21 Big Ten championships, tournaments and regular season competitions will be designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority.

