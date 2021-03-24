Bellevue family receives clothes, furniture after apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People across the metro are donating to a Bellevue family who lost everything in Saturday’s fire at Fontenelle Hills apartments.

A woman calls it perfect timing to help the family who’s starting over. Marcy Holler was looking to downsize by donating to a local church.

“I’m storing it, I don’t need it, somebody else can use it,” Holler said.

That’s when six degrees of separation connected Marcy to Dani Kelly and her family, who had only the clothes on their backs when they escaped the fire at their Fontenelle Hills apartment building.

“We were napping with my kids, and someone started banging on the door,” Kelly said. “I wasn’t even going to answer it, but my dog started whining.”

The Red Cross put Kelly, her two girls, and her boyfriend in a hotel. They spent Tuesday getting back on their feet.

Kelly and her family hauled Holler’s former belongings from Millard to their temporary apartment at Fontenelle Hills apartments in Bellevue.

“Our lease is actually up at the end of July,” Kelly said. “We’re now just trying to get all the things we need in our daily lives and go from there.”

Holler offered items like including furniture, bedsheets, dining utensils, and office essentials that went unused in her apartment and garage.

“It’s like, wow, it’s perfect timing,” Holler said.

Only days after the destruction, the weight of human kindness outweighs the impact of Saturday’s fire.

“Thanks to everyone who donated to my family and helped us out,” Kelly said.

Holler isn’t the only one helping out Kelly and her family. Others on social media are donating clothes to Dani and her family. She says she’s collecting them Wednesday.

