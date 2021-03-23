Wind turbine blocks westbound Interstate 80 traffic near Gretna
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities advised westbound Interstate 80 drivers traveling with plans to travel past Gretna should find an alternate route after a turbine blade slipped onto the roadway.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle Percifield tweeted a photo of the blade, noting that drivers would not be able to get past the Highway 31 exit at Gretna until the turbine was removed.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.