Wind turbine blocks westbound Interstate 80 traffic near Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities advised westbound Interstate 80 drivers traveling with plans to travel past Gretna should find an alternate route after a turbine blade slipped onto the roadway.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle Percifield tweeted a photo of the blade, noting that drivers would not be able to get past the Highway 31 exit at Gretna until the turbine was removed.

Due to a wind turbine blade sliding off the road, you cannot go west on I-80 from Gretna Hwy 31 (MM432). Find an alternate route. #Traffic2Go @NDOTomaha pic.twitter.com/hLyTEvTHAS — Sgt. Kyle Percifield (@SCSO_Percifield) March 23, 2021

