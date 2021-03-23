Advertisement

Wind turbine blocks westbound Interstate 80 traffic near Gretna

A wind turbine blade was blocking westbound traffic on Interstate 80 on Tuesday afternoon,...
(Sgt. Kyle Percifield / Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities advised westbound Interstate 80 drivers traveling with plans to travel past Gretna should find an alternate route after a turbine blade slipped onto the roadway.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle Percifield tweeted a photo of the blade, noting that drivers would not be able to get past the Highway 31 exit at Gretna until the turbine was removed.

