Wettest start to the year on record!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With Monday’s 0.47″ of rainfall at Eppley Airfield, Omaha has picked up 6.19″ of moisture so far this year. That total puts us over the top for rainiest start to the year (January 1st through March 22nd) on record!

This moisture has been welcomed after such a dry year last year. By March 22nd of last year (2020), Eppley Airfield had a year-to-date rainfall total of 3.11″. Throughout the entire year, Omaha recorded just 17.65″ of precipitation, marking 2020 the 3rd driest year on record.

Thankfully, flooding hasn’t been a widespread concern after our recent rains. The dry ground and very low river levels– as a result of last year’s drought – helped us out there.

Speaking of drought, the moisture this year has taken most of us off the drought monitor! The drought monitor is released every Thursday; I’m expecting more improvements to the region after such a wet March.

The wet start to the year has greatly improved drought conditions! (WOWT)

The totals above don’t take into account any rain we have or will pick up Tuesday into early Wednesday! An additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain is possible before this system completely gets out of here.

Track the interactive radar anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.