Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 2: How to get Severe Weather Information

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday’s topic: How to receive your severe weather information and the words to look for.

There are multiple resources available you can use to make sure you are receiving timely and updated severe weather information as it is happening. It is a good idea to have at least two ways to get the info so you have a backup source if needed.

First Alert Weather App:

Our First Alert Weather app is a great place to start. You can download it to your phone here: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

With this you are able to get watch and warning info specifically for your location or for several locations that you set up. You are able to toggle on and off the types of information you would like as well.

Red Cross Tornado App:

Another great resource is the Red Cross Tornado App. This is good to have as it contains valuable info regarding preparing for a tornado, tornado warnings and valuable resources should a tornado go through your area.

https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/mobile-apps.html

Weather Radio:

Several brands of weather radios exist and provide a great backup to your phone should your be at home and your phone battery dies. Search NOAA Weather Radio on your favorite shopping app and you should find a multitude of options available.

Again, I would suggest having two different options available to you.

TERMINOLOGY

Knowing the difference between a Watch and a Warning is important when receiving info from these sources as well.

Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center located in Norman, Oklahoma. Watch areas take up several counties, or even portions of states, and are in effect for several hours. The purpose of a Watch is to ensure people are prepared.

Warnings are issued by your local National Weather Service Office (in our case, NWS – Valley). Warning areas are normally just portions of a county of city, and are in effect for much less time than a Watch. The purpose of a Warning is to get people to take action NOW.

Watch vs Warning (wowt)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued once storms are producing 58+ mph wind gusts and/or 1″ (quarter-sized hail).

Beginning later this spring, the National Weather Service will add new damage threat categories to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to better communicate impacts. These tags will depend on hail size and/or wind speed.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be considered “Considerable” if it produces 1.75 inch (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be considered “Destructive” once it produces 2.75 inch (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph winds.

TORNADOES

A Tornado Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. A Tornado Warning is issued once a tornado has been sighted by a storm spotter or has been indicated on radar.

Somewhat similar to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Tornado Warnings also have new impact-based tags used to better communicate threats. You may start to see these tags during our severe weather coverage this spring and summer.

Warning tags will indicate weather the tornado is radar-indicated or observed. If a tornado is “observed”, that gives us confirmation from a storm spotter or law enforcement that a tornado is on the ground. A radar-indicated tornado means there is the right environment to support a tornado (wind speed and direction, etc.), but no ground confirmation has been made.

Tornado Warnings will also be tagged based on damage threat, if necessary. Increasingly long-lived and violent tornadoes will be tagged “Considerable” or “Catastrophic”. These tags will be used rarely.

KNOW YOUR COUNTY

Take this week to go over with your county which county you live in and which counties are around you. Watches and Warnings are issued for counties, not cities. Knowing your county is especially important when you travel, or if you’ve recently moved into a new area. May sound simple, but it could be life-saving!

Know your county! (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.