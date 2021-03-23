Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Blair hospital, vaccination site

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is making a Nebraska stop Tuesday on the Help is Here tour promoting the national COVID-19 response.

The second gentleman is set to visit with frontline healthcare workers at Memorial Community Hospital on Tuesday, and talk with local healthcare professionals about the American Rescue Plan, which authorized direct payments of up to $1,400 to qualifying individuals as part of the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package signed by President Biden earlier this month. The 25-bed hospital serves a rural area that would otherwise be more than 35 miles from any other hospital, accord to a news release from Emhoff’s office.

Emhoff will then stop at a nearby COVID-19 vaccination clinic at First Lutheran Church to hear how the site has been helping the community through the pandemic, from meal distributions to senior citizen outreach. The church has also served as a Three Rivers Public Health Department vaccination site since Feb. 12, hosting clinics two or three times each month so far.

Biden, Harris, and their spouses have been traveling the country since then to tout the benefits of the COVID relief plan. Emhoff’s next stop will be St. Louis, on Wednesday.

