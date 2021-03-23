Advertisement

Police say remains found in eastern Iowa pond by fishermen

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeWITT, Iowa (AP) - Police say human remains have been found in a pond in a rural area near DeWitt, about 20 miles north of Davenport where authorities have been investigating the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl since last summer.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport police, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation held a joint news conference Tuesday to confirm that a body had been found Monday by two people fishing. Officials have not identified the body and declined to speculate during the news conference on whether the remains could be those of the girl, Breasia Terrell.

However, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski acknowledged he had been contacted about the discovery of the remains because of his department’s investigation into the girl’s whereabouts

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Homeowners voice concerns of new OPS high school near neighborhood
A wind turbine blade was blocking westbound traffic on Interstate 80 on Tuesday afternoon,...
Wind turbine blade blocks westbound Interstate 80 traffic near Gretna
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Nebraska man sentenced, officers seized 62 debit/credit cards
Nebraska’s rural healthcare workers stretched thin amid COVID vaccine rollout
Bellevue family receives clothes, furniture after apartment fire
Omaha mayor talks about campaigning for third term
Holding onto hope after tragedy-10 p.m.
Holding onto hope after tragedy-10 p.m.