Nurse, officer dead after inmate attack at Iowa prison

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa state prison officials say a nurse and a corrections officer have been killed in an attack by an inmate at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, about 25 miles northwest of Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says the attack happened Tuesday morning when an inmate attacked several staff members and inmates in the prison’s infirmary. The department said that it was still collecting and confirming details of the assault but it can confirm “an inmate attacked multiple staff members and inmates.”

As a result of their injuries, a correctional nurse and correctional officer died. The incident is under investigation by the department and state police.

“Today, our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary,” said Gov. Reynolds. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”

The governor ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset to honor and remember the nurse and corrections officer.

