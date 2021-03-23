No. 5 Creighton reaches NCAA regional semifinal for first time since 1974

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton punches its ticket into the sweet 16 for the first since 1974 beating Ohio 72-58 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bluejays used a big 20-4 run to finish the first half before leading by 15 at halftime.

In a way, some believe Hinkle Fieldhouse is a house of horrors for the program, but in this win inside Butler’s home gym, Creighton shot 45%. This is close to how they shot in mid-January, 46%, in an overtime loss to the Bulldogs. It’s the Bluejays first victory in the building since January 31st, 2017. All five starters scored in double figures for Creighton with Marcus Zegarowski leading the way with 20 points.

“There’s a lot of people talking about a lot of guards in Jaquori McLaughlin and Jason Preston but they’re missing a dude in Marcus Zegarowski, when he gets to the NBA he will play for a long time,” said Greg McDermott.

Creighton advances to Sunday’s regional semifinal against Gonzaga, a team that beat Oklahoma 87-71 and is considered by many the clear favorite to win the national championship.

