New Cadbury bunny is treefrog named Betty

(CNN) – There’s a new Cadbury bunny and this time it is an amphibian.

Inheriting the bunny ears this year is Betty, an Australian White’s treefrog.

She will star in a Cadbury commercial soon.

Thank you to all those who entered and voted during the 2021 Cadbury Tryouts! The new Bunny is 🥁... Betty! pic.twitter.com/KiReW54Ahm — Cadbury USA (@CadburyUSA) March 23, 2021

At less than a year old, this is Betty’s first Easter, but she’s already a natural at the bunny hop.

Betty beat out 12,000 other entries, including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat.

In addition to starring in the commercial, Betty gets a $5,000 cash prize.

