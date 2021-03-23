Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Widespread rain, few storms Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Eppley Airfield picked up around 0.5″ of rainfall Monday, with higher amounts to the west of the Metro. An additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rain likely now through Wednesday morning.

Rainfall tapers off Wednesday morning (WOWT)

Widespread showers are expected Tuesday morning, with temperatures ranging from the mid-40s near Norfolk to the lower-50s in southwest Iowa. As an area of low pressure in Kansas lifts through the region today, temperatures and dew points will increase for the southeast corner of the WOWT viewing area. This will warm the Metro into the mid-50s this afternoon, with warmer temperatures southeast and cooler temperatures northwest.

In addition, showers – and a few storms – will become more scattered in nature by this afternoon. As the low pressure lifts, there could be enough rotation in the atmosphere for a few severe storms – primarily near the Iowa and Missouri border. Hail is possible, as well as a few spin-up tornadoes. The threat is marginal, but not zero.

There is a risk for a brief tornado near the Iowa/Missouri Tuesday PM (wowt)

Scattered showers continue Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, before finally tapering off by mid-morning. Wind gusts up to 35 mph possible around the area of low pressure. Wednesday, we’ll likely see a high around midnight (50°), with temperatures in the 40s for the rest of the day.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Another spotty shower chance moves in late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, primarily to the south of I-80. High temperatures will top out in the 50s Thursday through the weekend, with yet another light shower chance Saturday.

