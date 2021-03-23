Omaha-metro doctors follow CDC algorithm to determine vaccines for those at high-risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many in the Omaha area are frustrated and confused about the next steps following the state’s announcement of vaccine eligibility for those with underlying or high-risk conditions.

The announcement was made Monday that 10% of the state’s vaccine allocation will be going to those 16-49 who are at higher risk than others. However, it’s raised the question of how different conditions will be prioritized.

“I feel like the communication has been a little bit lacking, the rules have changed several times, and being able to keep up with those rules changing and what to do next has been really confusing,” said Holly Richardson, who lives in Gretna.

Richardson’s husband, Dan, is 47-years-old and is diabetic, asthmatic, and has high blood pressure. On Tuesday, Holly commented on a Sarpy/Cass County health department post asking if she needed to sign him up again now that the rules have changed.

“People that are in my groups are getting vaccinated that are younger and not a healthcare professional or a teacher, not in the 60-plus age group so then I wonder ‘okay, how is that happening?’

Dr. Maureen Boyle works for Methodist Hospital as an OB-GYN and is also a Douglas County Commissioner for district five. She tells 6 News she believes the confusion comes from what the county is required to do with vaccines, versus what other local pharmacies are doing through federal programs.

Boyle also agrees that those local pharmacies may not be always following state guidelines like the health department is, and that’s why people may be receiving shots when they aren’t in the designated groups.

At Tuesday morning’s county commissioner meeting, Dr. Boyle said the process for vaccinating those in the high-risk group isn’t determined by the physicians like herself - it’s not their opinion or decision.

“There’s a CDC algorithm that is used to determine who are the most risky folks out there who would benefit from the vaccine. So basically doctors’ offices are using that algorithm to get those patients the shots,” she said.

Following the meeting, Dr. Boyle told 6 News that the algorithm isn’t solely determined by medical conditions. It also takes into account age and social vulnerability based on where you live, if you’re a person of color, what type of household you live in, and more.

A health coalition with members from all area hospitals and health systems take medical information from every patient who has been to the hospital or seen a doctor in the last two years and compares it to the social vulnerability scale determined by the CDC using census data.

These pieces of information are cross-matched to determined who is the most at risk and who should be the first to receive those vaccines.

“They’re able to weigh those social vulnerabilities with their medical co-morbidities and say okay this person has all these social problems and these medical problems, they’re first on the list. Then this person has a social situation that’s not as risky for disease so they have the same medical problems, they’re next on the list,” Dr. Boyle explained.

Dr. Boyle also says she doesn’t think 10% of the vaccine allocation is enough to vaccinate every person who falls onto this list but says, “You have to start somewhere.”

So for now, the name of the game is patience, although that isn’t what most people would like to hear. The process cannot be sped up unless a larger allocation of vaccines is provided.

“I want to do everything I can to protect my husband and my family and not really knowing the steps are to do that has been extremely frustrating,” Richardson said.

County health and physicians say to avoid calling your doctor about the process; they will contact you when it’s time to get your shot if you’re on the high-risk list.

