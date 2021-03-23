Iowa woman accused of swiping kin’s unemployment payments

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A Waterloo woman faces theft charges after police say she stole nearly $30,000 in unemployment benefits from a relative.

The Courier reports that 43-year-old April Ann South is charged with first-degree theft, identity theft, and credit card fraud. Police say the theft occurred after the relative asked South for help in applying for unemployment last year.

Police say the relative was told she didn’t qualify for unemployment but was told in January by the Iowa Workforce Development that she had been receiving unemployment payments. Officials say the money was paid into a bank account set up in her name and spent using a pre-paid credit card.

Police say surveillance videos show South using the card at different locations to spend more than $28,000 from the funds.

