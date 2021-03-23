Advertisement

Iowa woman accused of swiping kin’s unemployment payments

43-year-old April Ann South is charged with first-degree theft, identity theft and credit card...
43-year-old April Ann South is charged with first-degree theft, identity theft and credit card fraud.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A Waterloo woman faces theft charges after police say she stole nearly $30,000 in unemployment benefits from a relative.

The Courier reports that 43-year-old April Ann South is charged with first-degree theft, identity theft, and credit card fraud. Police say the theft occurred after the relative asked South for help in applying for unemployment last year.

Police say the relative was told she didn’t qualify for unemployment but was told in January by the Iowa Workforce Development that she had been receiving unemployment payments. Officials say the money was paid into a bank account set up in her name and spent using a pre-paid credit card.

Police say surveillance videos show South using the card at different locations to spend more than $28,000 from the funds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Omaha couple sentenced for lying on Social Security forms
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Homeowners voice concerns of new OPS high school near neighborhood
A wind turbine blade was blocking westbound traffic on Interstate 80 on Tuesday afternoon,...
Wind turbine blade blocks westbound Interstate 80 traffic near Gretna
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Nebraska man sentenced, officers seized 62 debit/credit cards
Nebraska’s rural healthcare workers stretched thin amid COVID vaccine rollout
Bellevue family receives clothes, furniture after apartment fire
Omaha mayor talks about campaigning for third term
Holding onto hope after tragedy-10 p.m.
Holding onto hope after tragedy-10 p.m.