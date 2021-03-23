Injured driver sent to hospital after car hits culvert in Mills County

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mills County Sheriff’s Office give details Tuesday of an incident last Friday that sent an injured person to UNMC.

The injured 28-year-old driver was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance. In the report, officers say the 28-year-old driver was going south on 221st Street and went off the road.

While going off the road, the driver hit a culvert and the car went into the air. The car, a 2010 Hyundai, flipped and landed on its top in a resident’s yard.

The report states the car damaged the fence surrounding the Glenwood Water Tower.

