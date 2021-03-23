Injured driver sent to hospital after car hits culvert in Mills County
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Mills County Sheriff’s Office give details Tuesday of an incident last Friday that sent an injured person to UNMC.
The injured 28-year-old driver was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance. In the report, officers say the 28-year-old driver was going south on 221st Street and went off the road.
While going off the road, the driver hit a culvert and the car went into the air. The car, a 2010 Hyundai, flipped and landed on its top in a resident’s yard.
The report states the car damaged the fence surrounding the Glenwood Water Tower.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.